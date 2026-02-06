Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 23.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.95% to Rs 161.13 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires declined 23.11% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 161.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.161.13178.931.761.603.253.992.222.851.632.12

