Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 104.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.21% to Rs 639.25 croreNet profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt reported to Rs 104.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 128.21% to Rs 639.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 280.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales639.25280.12 128 OPM %23.60-14.85 -PBDT152.42-56.40 LP PBT142.32-64.27 LP NP104.35-46.68 LP
