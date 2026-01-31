Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 30.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.78% to Rs 219.67 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 30.10% to Rs 45.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 219.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.219.67240.8232.8640.9081.84103.5862.5785.2645.8865.64

