Clix Capital Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 343.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of Clix Capital Services Pvt reported to Rs 343.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 279.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 252.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.279.02252.0654.5859.4338.0339.7232.1034.29-343.6525.66

