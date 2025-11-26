Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 63.59% to Rs 13.66 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.59% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.6637.52 -64 OPM %-81.11-38.94 -PBDT-14.36-17.66 19 PBT-19.47-22.94 15 NP-19.47-22.94 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 46.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 46.69% in the September 2025 quarter

IKAT Exports Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IKAT Exports Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aliens Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aliens Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 199.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 199.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon