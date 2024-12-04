Business Standard
Club Mahindra expands its Kandaghat resort

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, has announced a major expansion of its Kandaghat resort. The Company has added more than 100 keys to the resort and will further add 40 plus rooms to the resort by Q1 FY26. This expansion will further enhance guest experiences, allowing members to enjoy the scenic beauty of Kandaghat.

Surrounded by the majestic, snow-capped Himalayan peaks, the expanded resort is now better equipped to cater to families and groups alike, offering a range of room types, including 1-bedroom units, studios, and hotel units. Conveniently located within driving distance from Kalka, Chandigarh, and New Delhi, and accessible from the nearest airports in Shimla and Chandigarh, the property remains a prime choice for travelers from North India. The expansion aims to cater to the increasing demand from members, especially those in the NCR and Punjab, who frequently seek vacations within drivable distance. With this expansion, Club Mahindra Kandaghat has started welcoming members, enabling them to create memorable vacation experiences.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

