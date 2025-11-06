Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit declines 13.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 196.63 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance declined 13.06% to Rs 34.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 196.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 178.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales196.63178.54 10 OPM %71.7674.72 -PBDT46.6453.57 -13 PBT46.6253.56 -13 NP34.7439.96 -13
