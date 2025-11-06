The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 85.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.90% to Rs 79.06 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 85.72% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 79.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.06111.19 -29 OPM %20.9221.24 -PBDT10.9827.86 -61 PBT8.0325.03 -68 NP2.9120.38 -86
