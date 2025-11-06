Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 27.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.99% to Rs 17.26 croreNet profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 27.31% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.99% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.2623.01 -25 OPM %13.092.35 -PBDT4.474.09 9 PBT3.782.64 43 NP1.892.60 -27
