Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 576.33 croreNet profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 50.46% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 576.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 662.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales576.33662.41 -13 OPM %44.8349.59 -PBDT48.1391.72 -48 PBT37.1181.19 -54 NP30.5261.61 -50
