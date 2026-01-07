Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMS Info Systems secures 10-year contract of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

Jan 07 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

CMS Info Systems has been awarded a Rs 1,000 crore, 10-year contract from State Bank of India (SBI). This is the first such direct large PSU bank cash outsourcing contract, covering ~5,000 bank-owned ATMs across India.

The project will include managed services, improving cash efficiency, and delivering higher ATM uptime to benefit millions of bank customers. The contract goes live in January 2026.

Jan 07 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

