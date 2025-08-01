Coal India consolidated net profit declines 20.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.89% to Rs 31880.43 croreNet profit of Coal India declined 20.22% to Rs 8743.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10959.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 31880.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33170.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31880.4333170.13 -4 OPM %39.2843.23 -PBDT14016.3916099.70 -13 PBT11709.1514147.21 -17 NP8743.3810959.47 -20
