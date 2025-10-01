Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aimed at boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses. The mission will be implemented from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore. Despite of rising population, the domestic production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a 1520% increase in pulse imports. To reduce this import dependency, meet rising demand, maximize production and enhance farmers income, a 6-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses was announced in the FY 2025-26 Budget. The Mission will adopt a comprehensive strategy covering research, seed systems, area expansion, procurement and price stability.

To ensure availability of premium quality seeds, states will prepare five-year rolling seed production plans. The breeder seed production will be supervised by ICAR. Foundation and certified seed production will be done by state and central level agencies while being closely tracked through the Seed Authentication, Traceability & Holistic Inventory (SATHI) portal. To make improved varieties widely available, 126 lakh quintals certified seeds will be distributed to pulse-growing farmers, covering 370 lakh hectares by 2030-31.

 

Expansion of area under pulses by an additional 35 lakh hectares is planned targeting rice fallow areas and other diversifiable lands, supported by promoting inter-cropping and crop diversification. For this, 88 lakh seed kit will be distributed free of cost to the farmers. The mission will help develop post-harvest infrastructure including 1000 processing units, thereby reducing crop losses, improving value addition and increasing farmer incomes strengthening markets and value chains.

A major feature of this mission is assured maximum procurement of Tur, Urad and Masoor under Price Support Scheme (PSS) of PM-AASHA. NAFED and NCCF will undertake 100% procurement in participating states for the next four years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements. Additionally, to safeguard farmer confidence, the mission will establish a mechanism for monitoring global pulse prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 2.03 times

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 2.03 times

Glottis IPO subscribed 2.05 times

Glottis IPO subscribed 2.05 times

Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

Rupee posts gain

Rupee posts gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon