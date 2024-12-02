Business Standard
Coal production spikes around 35% on year in first 11 months of 2024

Coal production spikes around 35% on year in first 11 months of 2024

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

The Ministry of Coal has announced the latest figures for coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial mines, showcasing remarkable growth compared to the previous year. As of November 30, 2024, total coal production from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and November 30, 2024 reached 112.65 MT, marking a substantial increase of 34.7% from 83.60 MT in the same period last year. In November 2024 alone, the total coal production from these mines was 16.743 MT, with a daily average production of 0.558 MT, which is an increase of 40.9% compared to the daily average of 0.396 MT in November 2023.

 

The dispatch from captive and commercial mines has also seen remarkable growth. As of November 30, 2024, the total dispatch from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and November 30, 2024 reached 119.62 MT, an increase of 33.9% from 89.32 MT in the same period last year. In November 2024 alone, the total coal dispatch from these mines was 16.109 MT, with a daily average dispatch of 0.537 MT, which is an increase of 27.6% compared to the daily average of 0.421 MT in November 2023.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

