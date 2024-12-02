Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Energy resumes operations at its shipyard

Swan Energy resumes operations at its shipyard

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Swan Energy (SEL) announced the resumption of operations at its Shipyard (Reliance Naval and Engineering or RNEL).

Swan's shipyard has commenced refit of ships at its establishment. Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, is the first repair project, which began on 4 September 2024. The project has been completed ahead of schedule, on 30 November 2024. The refit was executed in association with Sadhav Offshore Engineering.

The dry docking and refit of this ship marks a significant milestone in the revival of the Shipyard, after SEL took over its management control earlier this year through NCLT. As part of the comprehensive refit of the ICG vessel, Swan's shipyard provided end to end services, including berthing and dry docking, along with critical yard services essential for the vessel's overhaul. Swan's Shipyard is also gearing up to commence its shipbuilding operations at the facility.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Market LIVE: Benchmarks rebound; Sensex climbs 100 pts to 79,900; Nifty at 24,200; Cons Dur leads

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share price gains 7% on plans to open 4000 stores in Dec

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Dec 3 amid opposition ruckus

SC, Supreme Court

SC adjourns hearing on Partha Chatterjee's plea in cash-for-jobs scam

Gulf Air flight

Engine fire grounds flight in Kuwait, passengers claim visa discrimination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon