Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.08% to Rs 3409.90 croreNet profit of Coforge rose 16.76% to Rs 261.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.08% to Rs 3409.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2318.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.51% to Rs 812.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 12050.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9008.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3409.902318.40 47 12050.709008.90 34 OPM %15.4616.81 -14.0516.06 - PBDT518.70356.80 45 1723.701355.40 27 PBT393.30277.60 42 1296.101058.20 22 NP261.20223.70 17 812.10808.00 1
