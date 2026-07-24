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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge ends higher after securing contract worth $230 million from European client

Coforge ends higher after securing contract worth $230 million from European client

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Coforge added 3.11% to Rs 1484.70 after the company said that it has secured a five-year contract valued at over US$230 million from a major European client for an AI-led business transformation programme.

This strategic engagement represents one of the largest AI-led transformation programs secured by the company in the region.

The programme will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation and AI-infused software development to modernise the client's business operations and accelerate digital transformation.

The engagement is expected to improve decision-making, increase productivity, reduce manual intervention and enable faster delivery of business outcomes at scale.

The win strengthens Coforge's positioning as an enterprise AI transformation partner and demonstrates growing demand for large, multi-year engagements that move AI adoption beyond pilot projects towards deployment across core business processes.

 

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John Speight, president and Europe business leader, Coforge, said: "This engagement is a significant milestone for our European business and reflects the growing demand for AI-led transformation programs that deliver measurable business value.

Organizations are increasingly looking to move beyond isolated AI initiatives and embed intelligence into their core operations. The pipeline of material AI-led transformation conversations across our markets continues to expand rapidly, as clients seek partners who can move from experimentation to enterprise-scale execution.

By combining modern platforms, AI-powered automation, and our deep engineering capabilities, we will help the client accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create a more agile and future-ready enterprise."

Coforge is an AI-native engineering services company that provides technology and digital transformation solutions across multiple industries.

The company reported a 144.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 612.3 crore on 5.17% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4450.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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