Friday, July 24, 2026 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lohia Corp IPO subscribed 59%

Lohia Corp IPO subscribed 59%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 84.74 lakh shares as against 1.43 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Lohia Corp received bids for 84,74,025 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (24 July 2026). The issue was subscribed to 0.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2026 and it closed on 27 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 404 and 425 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer consists only of an offer for sale of 25,931,407 equity shares of Rs 1 face value by promoters and other selling shareholders.

 

Of the total share for sale on OFS, about 21537437 equity shares are sold by promoters [Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia, Gaurav Lohia and a member of the promoter groupRitu Lohia] and balance 4393970 equity shares are sold by other selling shareholders [Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia, and Anuja Lohia].

Lohia Corp is a leading global manufacturer of technical textile machinery, specializing in equipment for polypropylene (PP) and HDPE woven fabric and sacks (raffia). The company offers end-to-end solutions across the raffia production chain, including tape extrusion lines, circular looms, coating and lamination lines, printing and conversion machines, and recycling equipment. It holds a 15.4% share of the global woven raffia machinery market and a 40.7% share in India (FY25), exports to around 100 countries, and operates six manufacturing facilities across India, the US, and Italy. Backed by strong in-house R&D with 127 granted patents worldwide, Lohia Corp is well-positioned to benefit from the growing global and Indian technical textiles market.

Also Read

real estate, MUFG

Bought a resale flat without NOC? Experts explain the risk of old dues

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 24 events live updates

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 1: Imam, Budhigna qualify for final; Natraj through to S/F

bond markets

Debt issuances propel June fund mobilisation to record ₹3.15 trillionpremium

Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal Health launches India's biggest healthcare IPO at ₹560-590 a share

Pallichattambi OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top 5 films and shows you shouldn't miss

Ahead of the IPO, Lohia Corp, on 22 July 2026, raised Rs 492.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 425 each to 27 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 193.45 crore and sales of Rs 1,717 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 3.07 times

Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 3.07 times

Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to fifth day despite late rebound

Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to fifth day despite late rebound

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.86%

Tata Consumer Products Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 427 cr

Tata Consumer Products Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 427 cr

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance