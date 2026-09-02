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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge introduces AI Launchpad powered by Coforge Nuuron

Coforge introduces AI Launchpad powered by Coforge Nuuron

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Coforge introduced a new enterprise AI offering, Coforge AI Launchpad, which enables organizations to build, fine-tune, deploy, and operate a self-owned AI stack entirely within their own controlled environments.

Despite open-weight AI models gaining mainstream enterprise adoption, the journey from pilot to production remains difficult for many organizations due to talent shortages, fragmented infrastructure, and governance and auditability requirements.

Powered by Coforge Nuuron, Coforge AI Launchpad was designed to overcome these barriers with an integrated platform and managed services approach that allows organizations to route workloads across open-weight and frontier models based on business, regulatory, performance, and economic requirements without being locked into a single technology stack.

 

"Enterprises spent the first wave of AI renting intelligence. The next wave will be about owning it," said Anup Nair, Chief AI Commercial Officer, Coforge. "Too many companies are building critical capabilities inside environments they don't fully control. Coforge AI Launchpad gives clients the transparency, flexibility, and governance they need to create AI on their own terms and evolve it as their business evolves."

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:52 PM IST