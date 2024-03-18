Sensex (    %)
                             
Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2024.
Coforge Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 5700.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14479 shares in the past one month.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 871.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16375 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd tumbled 4.37% to Rs 196.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd dropped 4.16% to Rs 853.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10333 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Saw Ltd slipped 4.16% to Rs 417.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91493 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

