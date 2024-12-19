Business Standard
Coforge Ltd rises for third straight session

Dec 19 2024

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 9610.3, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.14% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% jump in NIFTY and a 28.99% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9610.3, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23954.849609375. The Sensex is at 79251.13, down 1.16%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 17.05% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45526.85, down 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9621, up 1.62% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 59.14% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% jump in NIFTY and a 28.99% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 62.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 19 2024

