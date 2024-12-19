Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid launches QIP with floor price of Rs 550.73/share

Zaggle Prepaid launches QIP with floor price of Rs 550.73/share

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services informed that its board has approved the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 550.73 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

The floor price of Rs 550.73 is at a discount of 1.89% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 561.35 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

The IT-enabled services firms board had already approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares, a qualified institutions placement or any combination of the securities, in one or more tranches for an amount not exceeding Rs 950 crore.

 

Meanwhile, the company informed that it has entered into a customer service agreement with Narayana Hrudayalaya. Zaggle would provide Narayana Hrudayalaya, the Employee expense management & benefits service, the Zaggle Save till 31 March 2027.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

More From This Section

Cipla Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for five straight sessions

Cipla Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

United Breweries Ltd spurts 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd spurts 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP

Steel Exchange India board approves fund raising upto Rs 600 cr

Steel Exchange India board approves fund raising upto Rs 600 cr

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 3.84% to currently trade at Rs 539.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BJP MP Sarangi

Parliament LIVE updates:Congress moves privilege notice against Amit Shah over Ambedkar comments

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Financials drag, Pharma, Health gain; Sensex slips 900 pts to 79,250

Spicejet

Aircraft lessor Genesis to buy SpiceJet's stake to settle $16 mn dispute

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

LIVE: India gets advice on minorities; we now see what happens in other countries, says RSS chief

Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi

BJP MPs were pushing me, stopping me from going inside Parliament: Rahul

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon