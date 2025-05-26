Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences' API Unit-IV clears USFDA inspection

Cohance Lifesciences' API Unit-IV clears USFDA inspection

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Cohance Lifesciences has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its API Unit-IV, located at Plot No. A-21, Road No. 10, IDA Nacharam, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, India, from 03 March 2025 to 07 March 2025.

The inspection was classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and indicates the formal closure of the inspection process by the USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market set for positive open as RBI dividend boosts sentiment

Market set for positive open as RBI dividend boosts sentiment

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 33.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 33.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon