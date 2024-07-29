Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.05%, up for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3198.3, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% gain in NIFTY and a 18.56% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3198.3, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24880.15. The Sensex is at 81481.69, up 0.18%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 11.77% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62728.8, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3220.6, up 1.54% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 58.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% gain in NIFTY and a 18.56% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News