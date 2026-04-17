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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 2.38%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 2.38%

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1117.7, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1117.7, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 11.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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