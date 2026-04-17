CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 1.52%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 767.4, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 767.4, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has risen around 8.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 767.25, up 1.24% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 17.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 98.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.