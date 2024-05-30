Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 1.63 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.631.727.037.157.989.307.828.530.230.190.790.730.200.160.660.600.140.130.490.46