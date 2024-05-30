S P Capital Financing standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 81.82% to Rs 0.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.78% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.080.442.541.57-87.5061.3662.9958.600.270.070.590.630.270.070.590.630.240.060.560.48