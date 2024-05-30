Business Standard
S P Capital Financing standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 81.82% to Rs 0.08 crore
Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.78% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.44 -82 2.541.57 62 OPM %-87.5061.36 -62.9958.60 - PBDT0.270.07 286 0.590.63 -6 PBT0.270.07 286 0.590.63 -6 NP0.240.06 300 0.560.48 17
First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

