Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 34.71% to Rs 49.64 crore
Net Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.71% to Rs 49.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.96% to Rs 180.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.6436.85 35 180.49139.96 29 OPM %-3.002.82 -4.185.24 - PBDT-2.710.24 PL 3.926.73 -42 PBT-9.51-3.63 -162 -16.16-5.23 -209 NP-6.92-2.63 -163 -14.35-5.77 -149
First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

