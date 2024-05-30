Samhi Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.32% to Rs 279.16 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 234.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 338.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 957.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 738.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Samhi Hotels reported to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 279.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.