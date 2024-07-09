GTL Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.81%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 121.18% over last one month compared to 9.22% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.48% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd fell 4.81% today to trade at Rs 3.76. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.12% to quote at 3128.6. The index is up 9.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd decreased 1.93% and HFCL Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 76.57 % over last one year compared to the 22.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 121.18% over last one month compared to 9.22% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 795.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.35 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.7 on 30 Aug 2023.

