Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1996.30% to Rs 5.66 croreNet profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co rose 140.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1996.30% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.660.27 1996 OPM %7.7792.59 -PBDT0.640.25 156 PBT0.640.25 156 NP0.600.25 140
