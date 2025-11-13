Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 16.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 19.68 croreNet profit of Constronics Infra rose 16.39% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.6813.81 43 OPM %8.138.62 -PBDT1.961.24 58 PBT1.901.22 56 NP1.421.22 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content