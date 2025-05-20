Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 59.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4507.50% to Rs 18.43 croreNet profit of Constronics Infra rose 59.38% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4507.50% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 334.72% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6519.48% to Rs 50.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.430.40 4508 50.970.77 6519 OPM %5.7555.00 -6.2042.86 - PBDT1.600.71 125 4.560.81 463 PBT1.540.70 120 4.370.78 460 NP1.020.64 59 3.130.72 335
