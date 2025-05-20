Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 47.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 24.43 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 47.66% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.93% to Rs 23.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 108.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.4337.33 -35 108.60125.90 -14 OPM %40.4045.38 -36.1033.21 - PBDT11.2018.11 -38 40.8344.27 -8 PBT8.7716.25 -46 31.2738.16 -18 NP6.5912.59 -48 23.0728.11 -18
