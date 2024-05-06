Business Standard
Consumer Durables stocks slide

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 2000.7 points or 3.65% at 52810.18 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 7.27%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.16%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.6%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.22%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.96%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (up 1%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.72%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 53.66 or 0.07% at 73931.81.
The Nifty 50 index was down 23.85 points or 0.11% at 22452.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 439.11 points or 0.93% at 46752.3.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 124.94 points or 0.87% at 14188.91.
On BSE,1211 shares were trading in green, 2659 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

