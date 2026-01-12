Consumer price inflation edges to 1.33% in Dec-25, food prices stay negative

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of December, 2025 over December, 2024 is 1.33% (Provisional) - hitting three month high. There is modest rise of 62 basis points in headline inflation of December, 2025 in comparison to November, 2025. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of December, 2025 over December, 2024 is -2.71% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -3.08% and -2.09%, respectively. An increase of 120 basis points is observed in food inflation in December, 2025 in comparison to November, 2025.



Rural Inflation: An increase in headline and food inflation in rural sector observed in December, 2025. The headline inflation is 0.76% (Provisional) in December, 2025 while it was 0.10% in November, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as -3.08% (Provisional) in December, 2025 in comparison to -4.05% in November, 2025.



Urban Inflation: An increase from 1.40% in November, 2025 to 2.03% (Provisional) in December, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Increase is also observed in food inflation from -3.60% in November, 2025 to -2.09% (Provisional) in December, 2025.



Housing Inflation: Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of December, 2025 is 2.86% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 was 2.95%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only.



Education Inflation: Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of December, 2025 is 3.32% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 was 3.38%. It is combined education inflation for both rural and urban sector.



Health Inflation: Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of December, 2025 is 3.43% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 was 3.60%. It is combined health inflation for both rural and urban sector.



Transport & Communication: Year-on-year Transport & communication inflation rate for the month of December, 2025 is 0.76% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 was 0.88%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.



Fuel & light: Year-on-year Fuel & light inflation rate for the month of December, 2025 is 1.97% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 was 2.32%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.



Inflation remained below the RBI's lower tolerance limit for the fourth consecutive month in December 2025. Food Inflation remained negative in the seventh consecutive month.

