Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 39.13% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 78.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

