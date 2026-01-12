Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 78.63 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 39.13% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 78.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales78.6361.17 29 OPM %16.8917.03 -PBDT13.0710.16 29 PBT11.898.88 34 NP9.286.67 39
Jan 12 2026