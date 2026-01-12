Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.060.06-316.67-333.330.160.170.140.150.130.10

