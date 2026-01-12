G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 34.01 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 32.57% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.0129.2220.0515.096.393.895.052.783.462.61

