Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 13.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 67087.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 13.92% to Rs 10657.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12380.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 67087.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63973.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

