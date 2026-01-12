Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 13.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 67087.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 13.92% to Rs 10657.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12380.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 67087.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63973.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67087.0063973.00 5 OPM %27.2326.63 -PBDT18849.0018043.00 4 PBT17469.0016666.00 5 NP10657.0012380.00 -14
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST