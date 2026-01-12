Monday, January 12, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 29.36% to Rs 43.47 crore

Net loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.36% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.4761.54 -29 OPM %-4.031.90 -PBDT-2.240.67 PL PBT-2.790.19 PL NP-2.780.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the December 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 13.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 13.92% in the December 2025 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 119.44% in the December 2025 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 119.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCLTech Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayRSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026TCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today