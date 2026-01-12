Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.36% to Rs 43.47 crore

Net loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.36% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.4761.54-4.031.90-2.240.67-2.790.19-2.780.14

