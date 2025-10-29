Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

To develop Common Rail Handling Operations at proposed Vadhvan Port
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) have signed a MOU on 29 October 2025 to collaborate on the development and management of Common Rail Handling Operations for all upcoming container terminals at the proposed Vadhvan Port.
Under this MoU, CONCOR will act as the Common Rail Handling Operator, providing consultancy and operational support in rail coordination, infrastructure planning, and container handling at the common rail yard. The project involves an estimated investment of about Rs 500 crore, to be implemented in a phased manner, with the proposed commencement year of 2030.
This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing multimodal connectivity and developing an efficient logistics ecosystem at Vadhvan Port, reinforcing the shared commitment of JNPA and CONCOR to advance India's port-led growth and infrastructure development.
