OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 119.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of OK Play India rose 119.44% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.94% to Rs 51.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.8232.819.1520.365.953.961.410.331.580.72

