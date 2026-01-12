OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 119.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 57.94% to Rs 51.82 croreNet profit of OK Play India rose 119.44% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.94% to Rs 51.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.8232.81 58 OPM %9.1520.36 -PBDT5.953.96 50 PBT1.410.33 327 NP1.580.72 119
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST