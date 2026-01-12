Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 24.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 6.44 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 24.85% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.445.79 11 OPM %86.3470.64 -PBDT5.564.79 16 PBT5.554.31 29 NP4.123.30 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST