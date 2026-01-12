Monday, January 12, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 24.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 6.44 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 24.85% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.445.79 11 OPM %86.3470.64 -PBDT5.564.79 16 PBT5.554.31 29 NP4.123.30 25

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

