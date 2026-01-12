Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 24.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 6.44 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 24.85% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.445.7986.3470.645.564.795.554.314.123.30

