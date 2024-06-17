Coromandel International said that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICAR-National Bureau of Soil Survey & Land Use Planning (NBSS&LUP), Nagpur to develop soil test based nutrient advisory for farmers of Maharashtra.

This collaboration aims to enhance the dissemination of improved soil test-based crop nutrition management to benefit the farmers in Maharashtra, particularly in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. This partnership will focus on soil test-based datasets generated by NBSS&LUP and best nutritional management solutions provided by Coromandel for better soil health and to improve crop productivity of the region. The said partnership further aims to foster better coordination, research exchange, and support for the farming community.

Sankarasubramanian S, executive director of nutrient business, Coromandel International, said, signed the MoU on behalf of Coromandel. He emphasised the need for balanced nutrition management based on soil test data for betterment of farmer community. He desired this partnership to extend to other parts of Maharashtra and India by providing soil based digital solutions generated by ICAR-NBSS&LUP for making optimum fertilizer recommendations through site-specific nutrient management.

The said MoU will enable Coromandel to bring advanced nutrition and crop management practices to Maharashtra based on the soil information and farm advisories provided by ICAR-NBSS&LUP. As part of this project, site-specific nutrition demonstrations and farmers awareness programs will be conducted.

The validated results will be used to develop Decision Support Systems (DSS) through mobile applications for crop choices and nutrient management. During the signing event, several other common scientific and farmer-centric issues for collaboration between the two organizations were discussed, including drone-based research for precision agriculture, carbon farming, and climate-smart agriculture.

Coromandel International is amongst India's pioneers and leading Agri solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: Nutrient and other allied businesses and Crop Protection. These include Fertiliser, Crop Protection, Bio Products, Specialty Nutrients and Organic businesses.

The company reported 34.9% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 160.31 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 246.44 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 28.5% to Rs 3,912.72 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 5,475.82 crore in Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.90% to settle at Rs 1,511.20 on Friday, 14 June 2024. The domestic market is closed today, on account of Bakri-Id.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News