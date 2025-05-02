Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo First commences commercial production of Cosmo Sunshield films

Cosmo First commences commercial production of Cosmo Sunshield films

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Cosmo First has commenced commercial production of its innovative window films under the brand Cosmo Sunshield, following successful market trials. Drawing on the parent company's four decades of expertise in film manufacturing, robust R&D capabilities, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure, Cosmo Sunshield introduces a premium range of automotive and architectural window films designed to deliver superior sun protection, energy savings, and enhanced aesthetics.

Cosmo Sunshield's window films utilize cutting-edge nanotechnology to filter sunlight, allowing natural light to illuminate interiors while blocking up to 90% of harmful infrared (IR) rays and more than 99% of ultraviolet (UV) rays. By significantly reducing heat gain through windows - which can account for up to 30% of unwanted indoor heat - these films help homeowners, businesses and car owners lower air conditioning usage, cut electricity bills by up to 20%, and protect interiors from sun-induced fading and damage.

 

The product portfolio includes heat rejection films that maintain indoor comfort without sacrificing daylight, as well as safety and privacy films that offer sha er-resistance and varying levels of visibility. Available in a range of shades and styles, these glass films are engineered for versatility, catering to residential, commercial, and automotive applications across India, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Power Grid's committee of directors approves investment proposals worth Rs 964 crore

Power Grid's committee of directors approves investment proposals worth Rs 964 crore

Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume slips 1% YoY in April'25

Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume slips 1% YoY in April'25

RailTel Corp soars after PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 113 cr in Q4 FY25

RailTel Corp soars after PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 113 cr in Q4 FY25

Indices drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,450; VIX slumps 4.63%

Indices drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,450; VIX slumps 4.63%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon