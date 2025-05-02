Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Grid's committee of directors approves investment proposals worth Rs 964 crore

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India said that its committee of directors on investment on projects has approved three investment proposals with a total value of Rs 964.44 crore.

The first project, which involves strengthening the transmission system to facilitate evacuation of power from Bhadla/Bikaner complex, is estimated to cost Rs 212.81 crore. The project is scheduled for commissioning within 18 months from the project allocation date, i.e., by 09 June 2026.

The second project, which is Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-43 (ERES-43), has an estimated cost of Rs 342.69 crore. The project is slated for commissioning within 18 months (with a best-effort target of 15 months) from the project allocation date, i.e., by 01 March 2026.

 

The Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-44 (ERES-44) is the third project. It is estimated to cost Rs 408.94 crore. The project is scheduled for commissioning within 18 months (with a best-effort target of 15 months) from the project allocation date, i.e., by 24 May 2026.

The Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 4.1% to Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 4,028.25 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 2.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,233.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 305.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

