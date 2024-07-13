Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 1503.62 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 30.25% to Rs 383.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 1503.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1130.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1503.621130.8797.02106.90484.36445.43475.73439.54383.69294.58