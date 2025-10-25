Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 65.11% to Rs 33.17 crore

Net profit of Covance Softsol rose 109.84% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.11% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.1720.09 65 OPM %25.7517.97 -PBDT9.834.16 136 PBT9.794.10 139 NP7.683.66 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

